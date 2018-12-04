The Cute Cat in The 'Captain Marvel' Trailer Is Actually Very Dangerous

We finally got some answers from the latest Captain Marvel trailer, which debuted on Monday night. Most importantly, what did that old lady on the train do to deserve a punch in the face?

It turns out she is a Skrull, a shapeshifting alien which has invaded earth. Or, she stole a seat and got sassy about it. Either is entirely possible.

Brie Larson stars as Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot and the eventual Captain Marvel. We know that she is a Kree, a race of "noble warrior heroes" and that she has a badass group of friends with blue faces. We also know that Jude Law is there, and that all the Top Gun tributes are intact. There's a lot to digest in the rapid fire two minute trailer, but the internet's focus has been the cat that appears at the very end, because the internet.

Nick Fury meets the cat, and shares a sweet moment with the feline sidekick, however "Goose" the cat is more dangerous than it looks. In the comics Carol's cat is named "Chewie", but there's already a famous Chewie in the Disney portfolio, so introducing Goose.

Goose looks all set to snuggle and love you during your wine and Netflix nights, but the truth is that lurking behind those whiskers is a dangerous alien. This is something we've thought about all cats at one time or another, but in this case, it's an actual alien known as a Flerken. A Flerken lays hundreds of eggs, has access to pocket dimensions, can feature tentacles or fangs, and can teleport. You know, basic cat stuff. In the comics, the cat has an encounter with Rocket Raccoon, who tries to stop the Flerken from laying eggs but fails as they are produced in a gooey hive all around the Captain Marvel ship. Still with us?

Did Goose the Flerken cat take Nick Fury's eye? Does Rocket meet the cat in Avengers 4? Does this confirm some of our worst fears about cats?

We'll have to wait until March 8th to find out. You can find more on Captain Marvel here.

