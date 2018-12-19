Madonna Posts a Touching Tribute to Penny Marshall

Since the news of Penny Marshall's death on Tuesday, the tributes and memories have been rolling in. The Actress and Director has been remembered for her role in Laverne & Shirley, her breakthrough achievement of being the first female Director to gross more than $100 million at the box office, and her overall outstanding talent and friendship. Madonna starred in Marshall's 1992 film A League of Their Own, and shared a photo Wednesday of the two together, adding "so lucky to have known you and worked with you Penny Marshall!"

"Your talent was as big as your heart! And you were a trailblazer for women In Hollywood! God bless you and your family!"

A League Of Their Own was released in July of 1992, and went on to make over $130 million at the box office. In 2012 it was preserved as part of the United States National Film Registry. The film starred Tom Hanks, who also starred in Big with Penny Marshall as the Director. That film became the first directed by a woman to gross over $100 million at the box office. Hanks has also shared his memories of Marshall, tweeting "Goodbye, Penny. Man, did we laugh a lot! Wish we still could. Love you. Hanx."