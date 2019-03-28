SCREENSHOTS: What's Next for Captain America? Chris Evans Reveals His Musical Dreams

We are now less than a month away from Avengers: Endgame, but before we revisit the post-snap world of Marvel, Captain America himself has sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about what's next after he puts down the shield.

"I never said the word 'retire'" Chris Evans tells THR, addressing rumors of retiring from acting once he's done with his time in the MCU. "It's a really obnoxious notion for an actor to say they're going to retire. It's not something you retire from." Evans has at least two projects in post-production, and a few more that he's linked to including a series for Apple. The 37-year-old actor doesn't seem to be going anywhere, even if his time playing Cap has come to a close. In fact, he still has big acting aspirations that we hope he accomplishes.

Related: SCREENSHOTS: Wait, How Long Is 'Avengers: Endgame'?

"I want to do a musical so badly, man. Someone told me they're [remaking> Little Shop of Horrors and I was like, 'Oh, can I be down? Please? Can I be the dentist?'" Evans explained. The Avengers star grew up doing musical theater, starring in productions of Bye Bye Birdie and beyond, and now he seems ripe for Hollywood's revitalized interest in the genre. "When I first came out here, early 2000s, there were rumblings about Spielberg maybe doing West Side Story. That's one of my favorite musicals. I did it when I was in high school. And obviously he's doing it now, and I called my team and they were like, Chris — maybe Krupke. You can't. You're too old. It's so hard to hear."

If Wolverine can be in The Music Man, than why can't Cap belt it out in an upcoming production?

In the meantime he'll have to settle for undoing the dusting of half the universe. Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26th.