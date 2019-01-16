Mickey Shaped Ice Cream Bars Coming to Grocery Stores

One of the most popular treats at Walt Disney World is coming to a grocery store near you.

In honor of Mickey's 90th birthday Nestle and Disney have partnered together to bring a six count, smaller version of the Mickey Mouse Ice Cream bars outside the parks and into your homes.

They'll start showing up in stores this February, but no word yet on how long they will be available for.

A list of stores carrying the bars has not yet been released.