Mike Myer's is keeping with the recent spirit of rebooting franchises. Myers told ET on Tuesday, at the premier of his new movie, that he'd love to make an Austin Powers 4.

"I would love to do a movie from Dr. Evil's perspective. So it would be Dr. Evil 1, Austin Powers 4, is how I would roll," he said.

Could we be seeing the psychodelic spy once again? Groovy baby!

Read more here...