$1 million Powerball ticket sold in St. Charles

ST. CHARLES (KEZK) — Match 5 Powerball players who bought their tickets in St. Charles might be holding one worth $1 million.

Missouri Lottery announced Thursday that a winning ticket was sold at FastLane at 2301 S. Old Highway 94 for the March 27 draw.

The winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number was 12.

The $768.4 million jackpot-winning ticket was sold in Wisconsin.

