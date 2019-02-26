Mom finds suicide instructions in cartoons on YouTube, YouTube Kids

A mother recently discovered cartoons on YouTube and YouTube Kids that provided tips on how to harm themselves.

The few seconds of suicide instructions were found in between clips of the popular Nintendo game Splatoon, Scary Mommy reports. In the middle of the cartoon, a man with sunglasses is spliced in instructing children on how to slit their wrists.

When Dr. Free Hess - a pediatrician, child safety expert, and mom - reported the video, it was almost a week before it was removed.

According to WIVB CBS News, the clip has surfaced on YouTube twice since last July on both YouTube and YouTube Kids.

"I'm a pediatrician, and I'm seeing more and more kids coming in with self harm and suicide attempts," Dr. Hess said. "I don't doubt that social media and things such as this is contributing."

She also found videos praising "sexual exploitation and abuse, human trafficking, gun violence and domestic violence."

Hess said she found seven more and reported them - but it’s only the beginning.

“I had to stop, but I could have kept going,” she said. “Once you start looking into it, things get darker and weirder. I don’t understand how it’s not getting caught.”

In a statement, YouTube said, "Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don't belong in the app are removed."