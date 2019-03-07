Toddler takes pet goldfish out of tank to cuddle - mom finds him alseep with it

A little boy loved his pet goldfish so much, he fished him out of his tank for a cuddle.

Everett didn't know taking his fish, Nemo, out of his tank would end up killing his pet.

The toddler's mom, Tori Hamlin, caught the tragic moment on camera after she went to check on her boy and noticed Nemo was missing.

She found him in Everett's hand.

The 4-year-old was devastated - he "just wanted to pet" his best friend.

His mom explains to LAD Bible that Everett had no understanding of what he was doing.

"I was shocked at first, but then when he said he just wanted to pet it I was thinking, oh my god, that's so sad. I didn't think it was funny that he killed it," Tori said.

Nemo the goldfish lived a good life, the mom says - even outgrowing his orange color after living for so long.

Everett now has new goldfish, but plans to leave them in the tank.