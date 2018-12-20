The Most Popular Netflix Shows By State

The team over at HighSpeedInternet.com has put together a list of which Netflix shows are our the favorite in each state.

To do so, they compiled a list of 40 Netflix shows and processed them through Google Trends to determine the most-searched show in each state and the District of Columbia.

The top 5 show nationwide were 13 Reasons Why, The End of the F***king World, Daredevil, Orange is the New Black, and Stranger Things.

13 Reasons Why was top in 7 states (Connecticut, Illinois, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island) and The End of the F***king World topped in 6 states (Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina).

One of the big outliers was Washington D.C., which had a 16-way tie for their favorite.

American Vandal

Arrested Development

Black Mirror

BoJack Horseman

Dear White People

GLOW

House of Cards

Jane the Virgin

Jessica Jones

Mad Men

Maniac

Queer Eye

Sense8

The Crown

The Good Place

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt



See the map below and get the full methodology on HighSpeedInternet.com.

