NASA releases first image of black hole

WASHINGTON (KEZK) — In a galaxy far, far away — 55 million light-years from Earth to be exact — scientists have captured the first image of a supermassive black hole.

While a black hole cannot be seen, it casts a shadow against a bright disk surrounding it, allowing scientists to photograph it with eight radio telescopes scattered around the globe working together as one telescope the size of Earth.

The celestial spectacle is 6.5 billion times the mass of the sun.

NASA describes a black hole as “an extremely dense object from which no light can escape. Anything that comes within a black hole’s “event horizon,” its point of no return, will be consumed, never to re-emerge, because of the black hole’s unimaginably strong gravity.”

