It's National Doughnut Day and here's where you can get free doughnuts
Make sure to check with your favorite local place for doughnuts to see what deals they might have
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - It's National Doughnut Day! There are a lot of freebies, discounts and deals on doughnuts and doughnut-themed stuff all day on Friday and some that stretch into the weekend.
Enjoy!
Krispy Kreme: Krispy Kreme is giving away one million donuts; one free donut per customer.
Strange Donuts: Limited edition Strange Donuts T-shirts are available at "pay what you want" prices. Proceeds from the shirt will benefit Strange Cares, Strange Donuts nonprofit counterpart.
Limited #NationalDonutDay shirt. Pay what you want. All proceeds benefit @StrangeCares pic.twitter.com/wMSoyjKvkB— Strange Donuts (@strangedonuts) June 5, 2019
Hardee’s: Free Froot Loops mini doughnuts with any purchase and printed coupon.
Duck Donuts: The Chesterfield doughnut shopt is giving away one free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar doughnut per customer; no purchase necessary
Daylight Donuts: Located in Granite City, they're giving away one free doughnut per customer
Amazon: Up to 32 percent off Babycakes Donut Maker, now $12.99.
Cafe Press: Donut Whisperer Mugs are $10; they're regularly $17.
Custom Donuts Apron: Get a customized doughnut-themed apron for $20 down from $30 until Saturday.
Dunkin' Donuts: Free donut with any drink purchase on Friday.Maternity Donut Shirts: $14 through Sunday; regularly $25.
Sweet Donuts T-shirts & Personalized Donut Shirts : T-shirts usually $25, but today are marked down to $14
Walmart: They're handing out 1.2 million free donuts around the U.S. and free samples of Seattle's Best Coffee from 12:30 - 6:30 p.m. at participating locations.
