Today is a made-up holiday called National No Dirty Dishes Day. And a new survey found the most popular finger foods you can order and eat without dishes...

1. Pizza.

2. French fries.

3. Chicken wings.

4. Tacos.

5. Burgers.

6. Fried chicken.

7. Mozzarella sticks.

8. Burritos.

9. Egg rolls.

10. Hot dogs.

Click Here to see more.