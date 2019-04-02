Celebrating National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

Rejoice — it’s National PBJ Day!

In honor of the holiday, let’s take a look at a few variations of the lunchbox staple.

Probably most common is the rectangle slice.

Then, of course, sometime you’ve gotta mix it up with the triangle slice.

But why stop there? Put some extra love into your sandwich.

Oh, and we can’t forget the St. Louis-style slice!

Kickin off this fine day with a gluten free #stlouisstyle bagel natural peanut butter and Polaner all-fruit stawberry jam toasted sandwich. #bagelgate pic.twitter.com/o7yv6y36Ho — Lydian Faust (@LydianFaust) March 31, 2019

#BagelGate

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved. ​