Celebrating National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

April 2 is PBJ Day!

April 2, 2019
Rejoice — it’s National PBJ Day!

In honor of the holiday, let’s take a look at a few variations of the lunchbox staple.

Probably most common is the rectangle slice.

rectangle-sliced peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Then, of course, sometime you’ve gotta mix it up with the triangle slice.

triangle-sliced peanut butter and jelly sandwich

But why stop there? Put some extra love into your sandwich.

heart-shaped open-face peanut butter and jelly sandwich

Oh, and we can’t forget the St. Louis-style slice!

#BagelGate

