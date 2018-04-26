Whether you're a fan of the big and soft kind of the small and crunchy variety, it's a great day to kick back and enjoy all things salty!

Gus Pretzels will be giving away a free pretzel to each visitor.



Pretzel Pretzel will be giving a soft pretzel for every visitor and you can enter to win a soft pretzel everyday for a year!



Companion Bakery will be giving away one free pretzel with any purchase.



Auntie Anne’s: To celebrate National Pretzel Day, on April 26, Auntie Anne’s is offering this special deal to My Pretzel Perksmembers: Buy any variety of pretzel, get a free handmade classic pretzel. The offer will be available to members in the rewards section of the app and is valid from April 26 to April 29.



Ben’s Soft Pretzels: For National Pretzel Day, Ben’s Soft Pretzels is giving away almost free pretzels on April 26, and you’ll be supporting a great cause when you get one. To get your pretzel, donate $1 to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund at a Ben’s Soft Pretzel location (stadium venues not included). One pretzel per person. See the Facebook event page for details.



Culver’s: For a limited time (through May 27), Culver’s is serving a dish called the Pretzel Haus Pub Burger featuring two fresh beef patties, house-made pickled onions, a bistro sauce made with horseradish-and-mustard mayo, cheddar cheese and Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce — all on (naturally) a soft pretzel bun.



Cumberland Farms: The convenience store chain will offer a free Chill Zone beverage with the purchase of any pretzel ($2.39). Pretzel flavors include chipotle cheddar, classic salted, sweet cream cheese and more. The promo is available at participating locations from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. See details.



Sonic: For a limited time, get the new Soft Pretzel Twist with cheese sauce for $1.99.



Wetzel’s Pretzels: Get a free pretzel on April 26, no purchase necessary. Wetzel’s announced this deal on its Facebook page. Keep in mind that this offer isn’t valid in stadiums, amusement parks, convention centers and arenas.