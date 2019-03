Dollar Tree has plans to close 390 Family Dollar stores this year, and rebrand about 200 others under the Dollar Tree name.

The company has said that it will also renovate at least 1,000 Family Dollar stores this year, the AP reports.

Dollar Tree Inc., based in Chesapeake, Virginia, acquired Family Dollar in 2015 for almost $9 billion.

The company has 15,237 stores in 48 states.