Necco Wafers To Go Out Of Business

Necco Wafers may not be delicious, but they're going through a MASSIVE surge of popularity right now anyway.

It's because the New England Confectionery Company announced last month they would probably be going out of business sometime this year. They're the people that make Necco Wafers, conversation hearts, and Clark Bars.

After that announcement, there was a stampede of nostalgic people trying to buy their products.

According to CandyStore.com, Necco Wafer sales went up 63%. Necco's other products went up 50%. The people at CandyStore.com called it, quote, "panic buying."

But is that surge enough to save the company?

