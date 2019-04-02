Netflix to raise prices next month

NEW YORK (KEZK) — Should I stay or should I go?

That might be what U.S. Netflix subscribers are asking themselves this month as price hikes loom for May.

Plans in the United States will rise $1 to $2, depending on subscribers’ accounts. The basic plan will go from $8 to $9, standard plans with HD streaming on two devices will increase from $11 to $13, and the premium plan will jump from $12 to $14.

The media provider sent emails to account holders this week reminding them of the update, according to CNN.

