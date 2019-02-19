Netflix releases epic trailer for Mötley Crüe biopic 'The Dirt'

Netflix has finally issued a full trailer for the forthcoming Mötley Crüe biopic "The Dirt," and it's as epic as the book on which it's based.

In fact, the movie looks to hold nothing back about the band's bad behavior and ups and downs -- whether it's Vince Neil's car crash that killed Hanoi Rocks drummer Razzle; Nikki Sixx's near-fatal heroin overdose; and Tommy Lee's tumultuous marriage to Heather Locklear.

NSFW: Language, Situations

Video of The Dirt | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

The Dirt premieres on March 22.