New Candy Flavors: Reese's Cups With Extra Peanut Butter or Chocolate; Hazelnut M&M's

America's favorite candies are getting a spring makeover!

Hershey announced Tuesday that it's coming out with a limited-edition line of Reese's Cups starting in mid-April: Reese’s Peanut Butter Lovers cups will have an extra layer of peanut butter on top instead of the traditional, fully-encasing chocolate coating, while Reese’s Chocolate Lovers cups will pack “more chocolate than we’ve ever packed into a Reese’s Cup.”

Reese’s just came out with 2 totally new peanut butter cups https://t.co/FR8Joc12qJ — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 25, 2019

Meanwhile, Mars announced Tuesday that it's launching M&M's Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies in April. Those will be a permanent addition to the M&M's flavor lineup and will feature a hazelnut spread center inside the candies' traditional milk chocolate coating.

“Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that’s all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for,” says M&M's brand director Allison Miazga-Bedrick. “It’s no secret people love hazelnut spread and love M&M’s, so we can’t wait to see the reaction to this breakthrough taste experience.”