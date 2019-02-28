Dr. Seuss' never-before-published book, 'What Pet Should I Get?' is seen on display on the day it is released for sale at the Books and Books store on July 28, 2015 in Coral Gables, United States.

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

New Dr. Seuss book to be released this September

"The Cat in the Hat" author is back with a new kid's book that's worth a look!

February 28, 2019
Categories: 
Features

"The Cat in the Hat" author is back with a new kid's book that's worth a look!

An unfinished manuscript by Dr. Seuss is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," set to be released Sept. 3.

Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, according to the AP.

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. Another posthumous Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.

Tags: 
dr. seuss
Random House
Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum

Trish's Dishes