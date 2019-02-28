New Dr. Seuss book to be released this September

"The Cat in the Hat" author is back with a new kid's book that's worth a look!

An unfinished manuscript by Dr. Seuss is the basis for "Dr. Seuss's Horse Museum," set to be released Sept. 3.

Random House Children's Books announced Thursday that illustrator Andrew Joyner completed the text, according to the AP.

Just announced: a never-before-published Dr. Seuss book about creating and looking at art! Pre-order DR. SEUSS'S HORSE MUSEUM: https://t.co/dq2l4IH6WW @randomhousekids pic.twitter.com/fyjMpcLsUo — Barnes & Noble (@BNBuzz) February 28, 2019

Dr. Seuss, whose real name was Theodore Geisel, died in 1991. Another posthumous Seuss release in 2015, "What Pet Should I Get," was a best-seller.