New Milky Way Fudge Candy Bars Unveiled

For the first time since 2010, Mars is giving its classic Milky Way bar a flavor makeover with the release of the new Milky Way Fudge candy bar

New Milky Way Fudge candy bars feature a dark fudge nougat topped with a layer of golden caramel and coated in rich, milk chocolate.

Arriving at retailers this spring, the new flavor variety is available in a share size as well as a minis format.

The new variant is the first flavor update to the classic candy bar since releasing Milky Way Simply Caramel in 2010.