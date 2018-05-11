New Prince Album to Be Released in 2019

According to Rolling Stone, Tidal and the Prince estate announced Friday that, after a lengthy legal battle, the streaming service will debut a new and unreleased Prince album.

The album will feature a collection of previously unreleased music from Prince's legendary Vault and is set to release some time in 2019.

Tidal owner Jay-Z states, "Our only goal is to share Prince's music with his fans as he wanted." "We will continue to respect and honor Prince’s enduring legacy and wishes with this new collection."

The legal discussions between Tidal and the Prince estate reportedly dates back to November 2016, you can take a look at the full article here.