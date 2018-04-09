New Study Finds That Dogs Lie to Get What They Want

We all love our pets, but could we all just be getting played by our pets? According to a new study, if you have a dog the answer is yes.

The research found that dogs actually have the ability to lie to their humans all to get what they want. The study was conducted in Switzerland and published in the Animal Cognition publication. They wanted to see if dogs could actually deceive humans.

Yes, the study proved that your four-legged bestie can actually deceive you.

They tested 27 dogs and two people per dog, a cooperative partner and a competitive partner.

"On both test days, the dogs were more likely to lead the cooperative partner than the competitive one to the box containing the preferred food, and this effect was stronger on the second than on the first test day."

They did this because they knew that the cooperative partner would be more likely to react to them and give into their request.

Someone needs to do this test on cats because I am pretty sure they lie and manipulate their humans too. Right?