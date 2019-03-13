New 'TrashTag Challenge' Sweeping Social Media
The proof is in the pictures: A little effort and teamwork go a long way.
The newest hashtag challege is a far cry from Tide Pods.
#TrashTagChallenge is inspiring people around the world to pick up liter.
The idea is simple: Pick an area of your town or city littered with trash. Clean it up. Document it with 'before" and "after" pictures, and share them on social media.
This should be the new challenge to make the world a better place -- use the hashtag #trashtag to show off your contributions -- - Tag a friend who needs some happiness -- - Follow @themostwholesomememes for more posts like this ------
#trashtag seems to be going viral. This is one from Nepal. This is the kind of internet craze I can get behind. ✊----
A quick 30 minutes before work resulting in a full trash bag and a semi-cleaner College Station, TX #Trashtag #trashtagchallenge @EnvironmentTex @CityofCS pic.twitter.com/BuMHuocFp0— David Howk (@HowkDavid) March 12, 2019
This is our #trashtagchallenge for the day. pic.twitter.com/RIS94uQZrJ— Henning Lubbe (@henning_lubbeSA) March 12, 2019
Carrying on with today's amazing group shots, we have another wonderful photo from @LLandW . They managed to gather an absolutely massive haul of 14,353lbs of garbage from the Mississippi River (Memphis) #trashtag #trashtagchallenge #memphis #Trashtag pic.twitter.com/z6bXpbwALP— trashtagchallenge (@trashtag2019) March 12, 2019