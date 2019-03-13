New 'TrashTag Challenge' Sweeping Social Media

The proof is in the pictures: A little effort and teamwork go a long way.

March 13, 2019
The newest hashtag challege is a far cry from Tide Pods.

#TrashTagChallenge is inspiring people around the world to pick up liter.

The idea is simple: Pick an area of your town or city littered with trash. Clean it up. Document it with 'before" and "after" pictures, and share them on social media.

This should be the new challenge to make the world a better place -- use the hashtag #trashtag to show off your contributions -- - Tag a friend who needs some happiness -- - Follow @themostwholesomememes for more posts like this ------

A post shared by #1 Feel Good Meme Page -- (@themostwholesomememes) on

#trashtag seems to be going viral. This is one from Nepal. This is the kind of internet craze I can get behind. ✊----

A post shared by Vegan Memes From The Soul (@veganmemedealer) on

