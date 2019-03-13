New 'TrashTag Challenge' Sweeping Social Media

The newest hashtag challege is a far cry from Tide Pods.

#TrashTagChallenge is inspiring people around the world to pick up liter.

The idea is simple: Pick an area of your town or city littered with trash. Clean it up. Document it with 'before" and "after" pictures, and share them on social media.

The proof is in the pictures: A little effort and teamwork go a long way.

A quick 30 minutes before work resulting in a full trash bag and a semi-cleaner College Station, TX #Trashtag #trashtagchallenge @EnvironmentTex @CityofCS pic.twitter.com/BuMHuocFp0 — David Howk (@HowkDavid) March 12, 2019