snacks on shelves

10 snacks you'll only remember if you're a GenXer

Do you remember these?

May 8, 2019

(KEZK) — Take a trip down memory lane, er, the snack aisle, and reminisce on all these oldies but oh so goodies.

1. Mug-o-Lunch

Like if you remember this! #MugOLunch #Food #Mix #BettyCrocker #MacaroniAndCheese #SpaghettiAndSauce #BeefNoodlesAndGravy #Throwback #70s #80s

A post shared by NOSTALGIAINMILAN #F4FREQUEST (@nostalgiainmilan) on

2. Oompas

Was just looking back at some of the candy packaging timelines I assembled back in 2012. The thing I like to emphasize with these is that the wrappers on these timelines were not available anywhere online when I put these together. The info and images didn’t exist on the internet, so I didn’t Google these, and I couldn’t have. I tracked down all of the actual physical wrappers over a period of many years of hunting and eventually had enough to scan them all and through primary research, sort out their individual timelines. Many of these wrappers are one-of-kind, so it’s a real challenge to create something like this. But boy is it satisfying to build them after the years-long journey to get to it. These kind of wrapper design evolutions might well be the guiding through line of my first coffee table book on the subject matter of vintage confectionery packaging. I think it could be really cool. What do you all think? #candy #collectingcandy #vintagecandy #packagingdesign #graphicdesign #vintagepackaging #candywrappers #1970s #70s #wonkacandy #willywonka #oompas #willywonkaoompas #wonkaskrunch #willywonkacandy #willywonkaskrunch #dieline @thedieline #packaginglove

A post shared by Jason Liebig (@collectingcandy) on

3. Cheese Tid-Bit Crackers

I get the strangest and most random texts from my brother time to time, but this one really took me back. #CheeseTidBits #Nabisco

A post shared by DJB (@djb623) on

4. Pizza Spins

They should make these again. #PizzaSpins #pizza #snack

A post shared by Eric Martin (@popeyekahn) on

5. Doo-Dads

All I want for Christmas is for @nabiscosnacks to bring back the doo dads #nabiscodoodads #bringbackdoodads #itsmichaelvegas #michaelvegasworld #snackattack there is a spot in my palate the will never be fulfilled until I am reunited with these tasty morsels. Did you ever try these treats?

A post shared by Michael Vegas (@michaelvegas) on

6. Banana Flips

Do you remember?... #vintage #food #foodporn #bananaflip #nicklesbananaflip

A post shared by Steve Hasting (@durandurantulsa) on

7. Screaming Yellow Zonkers!

There is no other popcorn as sugary-buttery as #ScreamingYellowZonkers #yellow #zonkers #popcorn #butter #sweet #snack

A post shared by @ nostaleuphoric on

8. Space Food Sticks

These new old stock #SpaceFoodSticks from #Pillsbury really held their value. Maybe the #SpaceRace was real! #NASA #PeanutButterFlavor #UpForAuction #eBay

A post shared by Joseph Tarquini (@mantiques1) on

9. The Seven Up Bar

#tbt #sevenupbar #skybar

A post shared by CandyCrate Inc (@candycrateinc) on

10. Toastettes 

Vintage 1981 NABISCO Cherry Toastettes toaster pastries! Handy 4 pack with “Special Offer” for a More School Tools Booklet! -------- Get your More School Tools booklet for only $1.50 and one proof of purchase from Toastettes! -------- Better hurry, offer expires 9/30/82! -------- #nabisco #toastettes #toastette #cherrypastry #cherrypastries #toasterpastry #toasterpastries #toasterpastryhistory #toasterpastrieshistory #poptarts #poptart #poptartgains #poptartshistory #poptartshistorian #toasterpastryhistorian #toasterpastrieshistorian #cherrytoastettes #foodcollection #vintagepastry #foodcollector #vintagefoodboxes #1981 #1982 #1980s @nabiscosnacks #nabiscotoasterpastry #cherrypoptart #kelloggspoptarts #cherrytart #nabiscocookies #1980sfood

A post shared by poptartsbox (@poptartsbox) on

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.

Tags: 
snacks
nostalgia
Gen X

Trish's Dishes