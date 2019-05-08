10 snacks you'll only remember if you're a GenXer
Do you remember these?
(KEZK) — Take a trip down memory lane, er, the snack aisle, and reminisce on all these oldies but oh so goodies.
1. Mug-o-Lunch
Like if you remember this! #MugOLunch #Food #Mix #BettyCrocker #MacaroniAndCheese #SpaghettiAndSauce #BeefNoodlesAndGravy #Throwback #70s #80s
2. Oompas
Was just looking back at some of the candy packaging timelines I assembled back in 2012. The thing I like to emphasize with these is that the wrappers on these timelines were not available anywhere online when I put these together. The info and images didn’t exist on the internet, so I didn’t Google these, and I couldn’t have. I tracked down all of the actual physical wrappers over a period of many years of hunting and eventually had enough to scan them all and through primary research, sort out their individual timelines. Many of these wrappers are one-of-kind, so it’s a real challenge to create something like this. But boy is it satisfying to build them after the years-long journey to get to it. These kind of wrapper design evolutions might well be the guiding through line of my first coffee table book on the subject matter of vintage confectionery packaging. I think it could be really cool. What do you all think? #candy #collectingcandy #vintagecandy #packagingdesign #graphicdesign #vintagepackaging #candywrappers #1970s #70s #wonkacandy #willywonka #oompas #willywonkaoompas #wonkaskrunch #willywonkacandy #willywonkaskrunch #dieline @thedieline #packaginglove
3. Cheese Tid-Bit Crackers
I get the strangest and most random texts from my brother time to time, but this one really took me back. #CheeseTidBits #Nabisco
4. Pizza Spins
5. Doo-Dads
All I want for Christmas is for @nabiscosnacks to bring back the doo dads #nabiscodoodads #bringbackdoodads #itsmichaelvegas #michaelvegasworld #snackattack there is a spot in my palate the will never be fulfilled until I am reunited with these tasty morsels. Did you ever try these treats?
6. Banana Flips
Do you remember?... #vintage #food #foodporn #bananaflip #nicklesbananaflip
7. Screaming Yellow Zonkers!
There is no other popcorn as sugary-buttery as #ScreamingYellowZonkers #yellow #zonkers #popcorn #butter #sweet #snack
8. Space Food Sticks
These new old stock #SpaceFoodSticks from #Pillsbury really held their value. Maybe the #SpaceRace was real! #NASA #PeanutButterFlavor #UpForAuction #eBay
9. The Seven Up Bar
10. Toastettes
Vintage 1981 NABISCO Cherry Toastettes toaster pastries! Handy 4 pack with “Special Offer” for a More School Tools Booklet! -------- Get your More School Tools booklet for only $1.50 and one proof of purchase from Toastettes! -------- Better hurry, offer expires 9/30/82! -------- #nabisco #toastettes #toastette #cherrypastry #cherrypastries #toasterpastry #toasterpastries #toasterpastryhistory #toasterpastrieshistory #poptarts #poptart #poptartgains #poptartshistory #poptartshistorian #toasterpastryhistorian #toasterpastrieshistorian #cherrytoastettes #foodcollection #vintagepastry #foodcollector #vintagefoodboxes #1981 #1982 #1980s @nabiscosnacks #nabiscotoasterpastry #cherrypoptart #kelloggspoptarts #cherrytart #nabiscocookies #1980sfood
© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.