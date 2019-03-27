St. Louis Bagel-Slicing Method Sends Twitter Over the Edge

Do you bread-slice your bagels?

March 27, 2019
On Twitter Monday, a St. Louis man named Alex Krautmann shared a photo of two boxes of Panera bagels that were sliced vertically like a loaf of bread - a technique Krautmann dubbed a "St. Louis secret."

But while some Skillet staffers thought this method "allows for smaller, easy-to-consume portions that will toast quickly and are more shareable," most people - especially New Yorkers - hated it.

"I believe this is a Class A felony in NYC," tweeted Justin Brannan, while Erin Cline added, "Can honestly say this is the most angry bagels have ever made me."

Here are some other reactions:

