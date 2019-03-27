St. Louis Bagel-Slicing Method Sends Twitter Over the Edge

On Twitter Monday, a St. Louis man named Alex Krautmann shared a photo of two boxes of Panera bagels that were sliced vertically like a loaf of bread - a technique Krautmann dubbed a "St. Louis secret."

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

As an avid defender of St. Louis but a resident of NYC...this is horrible where is your respect for the bagels!? https://t.co/juPOzPBuZy — casey federbusch (@caseyfederbusch) March 27, 2019

But while some Skillet staffers thought this method "allows for smaller, easy-to-consume portions that will toast quickly and are more shareable," most people - especially New Yorkers - hated it.

"I believe this is a Class A felony in NYC," tweeted Justin Brannan, while Erin Cline added, "Can honestly say this is the most angry bagels have ever made me."

Here are some other reactions:

We regret to inform you that St. Louis is cancelled. https://t.co/XSlhL1sN2G — בנימן טבלוב | Benjamin (@bentev28) March 27, 2019

sell st. louis back to france https://t.co/DTDYNRd8eJ — Walter Hickey (@WaltHickey) March 27, 2019

Can confirm. No one has ever eaten an entire cinnamon crunch bagel from St. Louis Bread Company (or "Panera" for you other folk). It must be bread-sliced and shared. Justice for bread-sliced chocolate chip bagels, too. I stand by this tweet. https://t.co/k4BOrmlch2 — Christina Stiehl (@ChristinaStiehl) March 27, 2019

get your bagels bread sliced at panera so you can dip it in the cream cheese while you’re in the car pic.twitter.com/NfFgVskRhT — Jenn Behnke (@jenniferabehnke) December 15, 2018

Our team is divided over here. Do other people slice their bagel Bread Co style? https://t.co/NbdZjj6G6C — Panera Bread (@panerabread) March 27, 2019

Do you bread-slice your bagels?