'WHERE'S BABY?' O'Fallon Police have a plan to prevent deaths in hot cars

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) - Every year, summer brings countless stories of children who die after being left in hot cars and this weekend in the St. Louis area will be heating up with temperatures in the 90's. The O'Fallon Police Department has come up with a plan to prevent those tragic deaths.

The O'Fallon Police Department in Missouri is handing out rear-view mirror hangers that remind residents to keep their "most prized possession safe." The bright yellow hangers are emblazoned with such messages as, "Baby in the back!" and, "Where's baby? Look before you lock!"

The signs were posted on the department's Facebook page and you can pick some up for free at the Justice Center, Renaud Center, Alligator Creek Aquatic Center and O'Fallon City Hall.

The national death toll for children left in hot cars this year is already at 13, including one in the St. Louis area.

On average, 38 children die from heat-related accidents after being trapped inside a car each year, according to KidsandCars.org and NoHeatStroke.org states 808 children have died due to Pediatric Vehicular Heatstroke since 1998.

