Man uses iguana as a weapon in restaurant attack

PAINSEVILLE, Ohio (KEZK) — An Ohio man is behind bars after he attacked a restaurant manager with a weapon.

The weapon he used: his pet iguana.

The incident occurred Tuesday morning inside Perkins Restaurant in the Ohio city.

According to police, a 49-year-old man was involved in an argument with the eatery's manager when he suddenly pulled an iguana out from under his shirt and, holding it by its tail, began swinging it around his head.

When he finally released it, it flew across the counter and struck the manager. Police have not revealed what started the argument.

The suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was booked on disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and animal cruelty charges. The iguana was not charged.

Officers apprehended the iguana that they referred to as “Copper,” and released it to the local humane society so it could be checked on by vets.

