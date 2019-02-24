Oscars 2019 Red Carpet: Watch Live Stream Now

The 2019 Oscars are finally here -- and you can watch all of the red carpet action via a Twitter live stream!

This marks the first time that the Oscars will be streamed exclusively on Twitter. ABC's 2019 “Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live” is now available at @TheAcademy account.

We’re live with the nominees and presenters on the Oscars Red Carpet with hosts @LauraMarano and @LouisVirtel. Submit your questions using #OscarsAllAccess for a chance to have them asked live! Sponsored by @Walmart #WalmartFashion https://t.co/712xQEmg5L — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 24, 2019

Viewers of the live stream can ask questions using the hashtag #OscarsAllAccess, and they could be asked in real time.

The red carpet is one of the biggest draws of the Academy Awards. Over the years, celebrities have upped their fashion game, and they still have us talking years later.

You’d be hard-pressed to discuss Academy Award fashion without talking about the iconic Bob Mackie sequined gown and headdress worn by

