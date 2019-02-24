Oscars 2019 Winners: The Full List

(KNX) - It was a night of firsts for many of the nominees during the 91st Academy Awards show.

The shocker was when "Green Book" won for Best Picture, beating out favorites "Bohemian Rhapsody" and "Roma."

Spike Lee won his first ever competitive Oscar for adapted screenplay for the movie "BlacKkKlansman" and earned a standing ovation from the audience.

Olivia Colman won Best Actress, beating out Glenn Close, whom many thought would nab the Oscar after seven nominations. She even gave a shout out to Lady Gaga, drawing laughs.

Rami Malek won for Best Actor for "Bohemian Rhapsody," besting out Christian Bale playing Vice President Dick Cheney in "Vice," Bradley Cooper in "A Star is Born," and others.

Alfonso Cuarón's won Best Director for "Roma," beating Spike Lee and "BlacKkKlansman."

The show opened with an astounding rendition of "We Are the Champions" by Adam Lambert and Queen in a Freddy Mercury tribute.

Black Panther grabbed three awards early on for Costume Design and Production Design and Original Score.

Mahershala Ali nabbed his second Oscar, this time for best-supporting actor for "Green Book." He won for "Moonlight" in 2017 in the same category.

There were even laughs and giggles as Melissa McCarthy donned a long cape with stuffed bunnies to present the Makeup and Hairstyling Award, which went to "Vice."

There was no host this year but that didn't stop the ceremony from being entertaining and witty, with the three besties, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler opening the monologues and cracking jokes about not being the hosts this year.

Best actress nominee Yalitza Aparicio, who broke out in Alfonso Cuarón's "Roma," walked down the red carpet in a green gown, and is the first indigenous Mexican nominated for the award.

"The Favourite" and "Roma" were tied for the most Oscar nominations (10!), including 'Best Picture' and "Best Director."

Here are the winners so far from the 91st Academy Awards:

Best Picture

"Green Book"

Best Director

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Best Actress

Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"

Best Actor

Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Supporting Actress

Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"

Best Original Song

Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper - Shallow (A Star Is Born)

Best Original Score

"Black Panther"

Best Adapted Screenplay

Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Willmott, "BlacKkKlansman"

Best Original Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"

Best Documentary Feature

"Free Solo"

Best Documentary Short Subject

"Period. End of Sentence."

Best Foreign Language Film

"Roma" (Mexico)

Best Animated Feature Film

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"

Best Animated Short Film

"Bao"

Best Live Action Short Film

"Skin"

Best Cinematography

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"

Best Production Design

"Black Panther"

Best Visual Effects

"First Man"

Best Film Editing

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

"Vice"

Best Sound Editing

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Sound Mixing

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

Best Costume Design

"Black Panther"