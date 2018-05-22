Own a Drone?

Joan and I were in a meeting this morning on the tenth floor of a building in Clayton when the fellow sitting across from us said, "Turn around." When we did, we saw a drone flying about twenty feet from our window. Not knowing what else to do, we waved. I don't think it was spying on us. Shaw Park is right across the street so the owner was probably just seeing what he could see. Drones are still so new that there aren't many laws governing their use. If one hovers above your back yard while you're having a pool party, what can you do? Call the police? What can they do? Do you own the space above your back yard? I do know this. When we received our homeowners insurance policy renewal there was a section basically saying the company is no longer covering damages caused by drones. I assume that means real or imagined damages. Here's something else I know. I won't be getting one. I'm not into accidental death or dismemberment!