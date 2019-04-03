This food could improve your mental health

NEW YORK (KEZK) — If you are dealing with depression or anxiety, a psychiatrist from Columbia University has a suggestion that could improve your mental health.

Try shucking a few oysters, which Dr. Drew Ramsay says can ward off symptoms. The assistant professor notes that the bivalves are full of vitamin B12 to prevent brain shrinkage, plus long chain omega-3 fatty acid to fight depression, according to the New York Times.

In addition to antidepressants, therapy, and further counseling, Ramsay says he prescribes dietary changes as part of his patients' treatments.

