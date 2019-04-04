Ozzy Osbourne performing at Ozzfest 2016

Ozzy pushes 2019 tour, including St. Louis date, to 2020

Tickets for this year's original concert will be honored on the new date.

April 4, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his entire 2019 concert performances, including the June 26th Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre date, after he sustained undisclosed injuries from a fall at his home.

The St. Louis show is being rescheduled for June 24, 2020. Tickets for this year's original concert will be honored on the new date.

The singer posted on Twitter, saying he "fell at his Los Angeles home aggravating years-old injuries (from his 2003 ATV accident) that required surgery." The tweet also says he's been dealing with pneumonia.

Ozzy has been playing his greatest hits on the "No More Tours 2," with special guest, Megadeth.

The entire tour is being pushed back one year.

