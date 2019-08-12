Wish upon a shooting star tonight

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — If you want to catch some meteors streaking through the night sky, tonight's the night to do it.

Accuweather

The annual Perseid meteor shower will reach its peak Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

“Up to 100 meteors per hour will occur during the peak night,” according to AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel.

This year's shower has to compete with a nearly full moon, which hurts visibility a bit.

And be prepared to stay up late — the best time for meteor-spotting is the wee hours of Tuesday morning.

Of course, you can always watch NASA's Meteor Watch feed instead — it will be streaming on their Facebook page starting at 8 p.m. CST.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved.