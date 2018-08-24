Pet-a-palooza is Sunday!

Pet-a-palooza is THE pet-friendly event of the summer and it's happening Sunday from 11 to 4 at Purina Event Center in Gray Summit. There will be activities for the whole family including an agility course for your dog(s). Over 20 local adoption agencies will be there including Everything Greyt Greyhounds, which is where we found Kevin. If you've been thinking about giving a dog or cat a forever home, Pet-a-palooza is the place to be Sunday.

https://kezk.radio.com/events/pet-palooza-2018