St. Louis gets support from Philadelphia cream cheese for bread-slicing bagels

#BagelGate continues.

April 2, 2019
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis bagels finally have the support they've been waiting for. 

Philadelphia is sticking with the bagel and gave their full support to the St. Louis-style slice by "launching" pre-sliced blocks of cream cheese!

Turns out it was an April Fools' Day prank, but now they're truly considering it.

Last week, the company also tweeted in favor of the slicing method because ... well ... more room for cream cheese!

