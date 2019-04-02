St. Louis gets support from Philadelphia cream cheese for bread-slicing bagels

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — St. Louis bagels finally have the support they've been waiting for.

Philadelphia is sticking with the bagel and gave their full support to the St. Louis-style slice by "launching" pre-sliced blocks of cream cheese!

We don't just stand with St. Louis, we slice with St. Louis! Today, we're launching our latest schmear, #StLouisStyle. One brick. Ten slices. Yeah, we’re going there. Find us in the dairy aisle. #Bagelgate #ItMustBeThePhilly pic.twitter.com/rATxIpw5fL — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) April 1, 2019

Turns out it was an April Fools' Day prank, but now they're truly considering it.

For April Fools’, we “launched” a new Philly, sliced #StLouisStyle. But we got to thinking, sliced cream cheese may just be what the dairy aisle is missing. What do you think? #Bagelgate #ItMustBeThePhilly — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) April 2, 2019

Last week, the company also tweeted in favor of the slicing method because ... well ... more room for cream cheese!

Don’t judge a bagel for the way it’s sliced. Judge it by how much Philly Cream Cheese it has on it. #StandWithSTL #Bagelgate pic.twitter.com/UKEhcD6UDQ — PHILADELPHIA (@LoveMyPhilly) March 28, 2019

