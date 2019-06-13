WATCH: Night of the Stanley Cup Championship, Phish plays 'Gloria' in St. Louis

GLORIAAAA!

June 13, 2019
Entertainment
ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Even though they might not have been watching Game 7, concert-goers seeing Phish at the Chaifetz Arena last night celebrated to "Gloria" just like the rest of the city.

