WATCH: Night of the Stanley Cup Championship, Phish plays 'Gloria' in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KEZK) — Even though they might not have been watching Game 7, concert-goers seeing Phish at the Chaifetz Arena last night celebrated to "Gloria" just like the rest of the city.

For your viewing pleasure: @phish with the "Gloria" set two opener after the Blues won. pic.twitter.com/ZfBU20S82S — Nick Jones (@Nacklesack) June 13, 2019

Here is my view of the now infamous Phish playing Gloria pic.twitter.com/V8RLVOyHhM — jack Mags on tour (@mags_nd) June 13, 2019

