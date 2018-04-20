PHOTO: Alanis Morissette Debuts New Hipster Mom Makeover

You oughta know … that Alanis Morissette got a makeover. That’s right, the long, loose Rapunzel-like raven strands that we have so known her for throughout her career are g-o-n-e gone. And now the singer has a whole new style vibe.

The iconic singer posed backstage at “Dear Evan Hansen”on Broadway in NYC on Wednesday, April 18, in an entirely new look from head to toe.

Obviously, this is a major style shift for her— and perhaps the first step in a new transformation. If this is a sign of what’s to come, we’re going to see some seriously ‘70s inspired looks from Ms. Morissette.