Photo: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Goes Grey

Who knew Julia Louis-Dreyfus was grey? Not that there's anything wrong with that.

Veep star Julia Louis Dreyfus was spotted out and about in L.A. on Wednesday as she recovers from the breast cancer surgery she underwent earlier this year. The 57-year-old sported gray hair, jeans and comfortable-looking shoes as she shopped at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills. After announcing her breast cancer diagnosis last fall, Louis-Dreyfus revealed in a glammed-up Instagram pic back in February that she'd undergone surgery following her chemo treatments. "Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery," she wrote alongside a pic that showed her rocking her signature brunette locks.