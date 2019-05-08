This Missouri coffee shop is getting nationwide attention for its "pickle split"

FESTUS, Mo. (KEZK) — This small town coffee shop is serving up smiles ... but not with espresso or baked goods.

Recently featured on the national talk show Today, Pine Mountain Country Mercantile & Coffee House in Festus is attracting people near and far to try their one-of-a-kind pickle split. The shop introduced the odd concoction of foods at the beginning of April, however, it was no April Fools' Joke.

Complete with ice cream, whipped cream and cherries on top, the dessert is what you'd typically expect when ordering a banana split ... except with pickles replacing the fruit.

Willing to make a road trip to try it out?

