Pink Graces the Cover of People's 'Beautiful Issue' with Her Two Kids

It makes perfect sense that Pink graces the cover of People Magazine's "Most Beautiful" issue. The 38 year-old pop star born Alecia Moore who is pictured on the cover with her son, Jameson Moon (15 months) and Willow Sage (six and a half) is in the midst of her Beautiful Trauma tour, which features a moving nightly set piece where she re-enacts her dramatic 2017 MTV Video Music Awards speech in which she explained to Willow that true beauty is how you feel inside.

"The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you're doing is working," Pink tells the magazine in the story according to excerpts released on Wednesday (Apr. 18). "That's been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We'll see."

The magazine renamed the issue this year. The annual event has honored Hollywood's most beautiful since 1990, and has evolved from a list of the "50 Most Beautiful" to "Most Beautiful Woman" and now "The Beautiful Issue."