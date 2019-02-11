Pink's kids give her homemade Grammy after 20th loss
She may have not won at the Grammys, but this pop star's kids made sure she didn't feel like a loser.
February 11, 2019
Her "Beautiful Trauma" may have lost out to Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" for Best Pop Vocal Album at Sunday's Grammys, but Pink didn't walk away empty-handed.
On Instagram, Pink shared a photo of a tin-foil Grammy her kids made her, adding the caption, "Thanks, kids. My favorite kind of award."
As Buzzfeed notes, the loss marked Pink's 20th against three wins.
I think it’s kind of rad that I just lost my 20th Grammy nomination. I’m always honored to be included. Now to get this sick baby in the bathtub. Congrats to all the nominees! Have fun tonight.— P!nk (@Pink) February 11, 2019