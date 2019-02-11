Pink's family

Pink's kids give her homemade Grammy after 20th loss

She may have not won at the Grammys, but this pop star's kids made sure she didn't feel like a loser.

February 11, 2019
Her "Beautiful Trauma" may have lost out to Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" for Best Pop Vocal Album at Sunday's Grammys, but Pink didn't walk away empty-handed.

On Instagram, Pink shared a photo of a tin-foil Grammy her kids made her, adding the caption, "Thanks, kids. My favorite kind of award."

As Buzzfeed notes, the loss marked Pink's 20th against three wins.

