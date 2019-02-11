Pink's kids give her homemade Grammy after 20th loss

Her "Beautiful Trauma" may have lost out to Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" for Best Pop Vocal Album at Sunday's Grammys, but Pink didn't walk away empty-handed.

On Instagram, Pink shared a photo of a tin-foil Grammy her kids made her, adding the caption, "Thanks, kids. My favorite kind of award."

As Buzzfeed notes, the loss marked Pink's 20th against three wins.