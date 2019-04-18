LOOK: Polo Ralph Lauren creates "Earth Polo" from recycled plastic
The company is committing to prevent 170 million bottles from reaching the world’s landfills and oceans by 2025.
NEW YORK (KEZK) — Polo Ralph Lauren has revealed a shirt made out of recycled plastic just in time for Earth Day.
The "Earth Polo" is available in four colors for both men and women and runs around $90 on Ralph Lauren's website.
