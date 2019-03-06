Pork Rinds Are 'Classy' Now, Apparently

Long regarded as "a greasy gas-station staple," pork rinds have emerged as 2019's unlikeliest "classy" snack, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Ingredients like humanely raised pork and Himalayan pink salt are being used to create the designer rinds, and there are even vegan alternatives for a snack with "pork" in its very name.

Pork Clouds Cinnamon Ceylon rinds are meant to be paired with craft beer or turned into "curious croutons," says its manufacturer, Bacon's Heir.

“These are the pork rinds you could bring to a dinner party and not be embarrassed,” Bacon’s Heir founder and president Brett Goodson says.