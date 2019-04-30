family with dog

5 ways family pets positively affect your children

In case you were thinking about adopting soon.

April 30, 2019

(KEZK) — Parents that are considering adding a dog or cat to their family could be making a positive impact on their child. Here are five ways how:

  1. Having to care for a pet helps a child build a sense of responsibility and helps them build confidence.
  2. Caring for a pet can also teach a child about empathy.
  3. It can also give them an opportunity to experience love from their pet.
  4. For younger children, having a pet around that they can talk to helps with their language development.
  5. Pets also provide an opportunity for physical exercise and playing. 

Click here to read more.

© 2019 KEZK (Entercom). All rights reserved. 

Tags: 
adoption
pets
Animals
children
parenting

Trish's Dishes