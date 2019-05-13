LISTEN: Katy Perry, Prince William team up for Mental Health Awareness week radio ad

(KEZK) — Prince William is speaking out in support of Mental Health Awareness Week with a new radio ad that co-stars Katy Perry, Stephen Fry and "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil.

"Being able to talk about how you're feeling is essential for keeping mentally fit and healthy," William says in the minute-long spot, which was produced by the mental health organization Heads Together. "So maybe now is the time for us to stop and to really listen. Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference to someone."

The commercial comes after Prince Harry announced last month that he was teaming up with Oprah Winfrey for a new mental health series set to debut on Apple TV+.

Stop — and take a moment to listen to @Heads_Together’s #MentalHealthMinute.



Each and every one of us has the power to make a difference, just by taking a minute to stop, and to listen. #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/obCQBLei11 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 13, 2019

If you or someone you know finds themselves in a mental health crisis situation, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Click here for mental health resources available nationwide.

