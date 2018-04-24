Princess Charlotte Steals the Show While Meeting Royal Baby

Princess Charlotte may have a brand-new baby brother, but she proved on Monday that the spotlight will always be on her. The 2-year-old royal stole the show when her dad Prince William walked her and older brother Prince George into the hospital to meet their younger sibling hours after mom Kate Middleton gave birth.

While 4-year-old George seemed a little bored by all the hoopla, Charlotte couldn't stop waving and smiling at the media throng.

So cute! Prince William arrives at the hospital with Prince George and Princess Charlotte to visit their new baby brother. pic.twitter.com/vHYf6ezY0l — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 23, 2018

William and Kate later posed for pics with the newborn on the steps of the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital as women the world over marveled that Kate was leaving the facility--in heels!--just seven hours after giving birth.