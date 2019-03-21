'Forrest Gump' Sequel Halted by 9/11 Attacks

Screenwriter Eric Roth finished writing a script for the proposed sequel to Forrest Gump, but the movie was halted before it could even start thanks to the 9/11 attacks.

“Literally, I turned [the script] in the day before 9/11,” Roth told Yahoo Entertainment. “And Tom [Hanks, Forrest Gump star] and I and Bob [Zemeckis, director] got together on 9/11 to sort of commiserate about how life was in America and how tragic it was. And we looked at each other and said, ‘This movie has no meaning anymore, in that sense.’”

Roth, who more recently co-wrote the A Star is Born remake, also revealed that the sequel was going to tackle some rather serious issues. In fact, Forrest's son was going to have AIDS, and Forrest himself was going to be embroiled with some major '90s news stories, including the 1994 car chase involving O.J. Simpson.

“I had him in the back of O.J.’s Bronco. He would look up occasionally, but they didn’t see him in the rearview mirror, and then he’d pop down," Roth said.