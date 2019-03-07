Queen Elizabeth Shares Her 1st Instagram Post
On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II visited London's Science Museum - and from there, she shared her first Instagram post on the Royal Family's feed.
Beneath a picture of a letter from 19th century inventor and mathematician Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Elizabeth wrote, "In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention, the Analytical Engine, upon which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron."
Today, as I visit the Science Museum I was interested to discover a letter from the Royal Archives, written in 1843 to my great-great-grandfather Prince Albert. Charles Babbage, credited as the world’s first computer pioneer, designed the “Difference Engine”, of which Prince Albert had the opportunity to see a prototype in July 1843. In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention the “Analytical Engine” upon which the first computer programmes were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron. Today, I had the pleasure of learning about children’s computer coding initiatives and it seems fitting to me that I publish this Instagram post, at the Science Museum which has long championed technology, innovation and inspired the next generation of inventors. Elizabeth R. PHOTOS: Supplied by the Royal Archives © Royal Collection Trust / Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2019
As the AP notes, the Royal Family's Instagram account has 4.6 million followers.
-- Watch the moment Her Majesty The Queen posted on @theroyalfamily Instagram for the very first time.