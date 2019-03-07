Queen Elizabeth Shares Her 1st Instagram Post

On Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II visited London's Science Museum - and from there, she shared her first Instagram post on the Royal Family's feed.

Beneath a picture of a letter from 19th century inventor and mathematician Charles Babbage to Queen Victoria and Prince Albert, Elizabeth wrote, "In the letter, Babbage told Queen Victoria and Prince Albert about his invention, the Analytical Engine, upon which the first computer programs were created by Ada Lovelace, a daughter of Lord Byron."

As the AP notes, the Royal Family's Instagram account has 4.6 million followers.