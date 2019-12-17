WATCH: Ellen surprises St. Charles nurse during '12 Days of Giveaways'

ST. CHARLES, Mo (KEZK) - A family from St. Charles, Mo. received a huge surprise from one of the most charitable people in the world.

Ellen DeGeneres called long-time fan Rachel Wobbe via video chat, as well as her husband Dane and their two kids, Carter and Jaxson. They were told they'd be getting all the gifts from Day 11 of Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways – and Ellen is flying the family out to Los Angeles to see a taping of her show.

Wobbe is a nurse and she sent a beautiful letter to Ellen saying how much she enjoyed her show and that it's her "dream" to meet Ellen.

